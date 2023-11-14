Avalanche Price Tops $17.53 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $6.23 billion and $839.15 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $17.53 or 0.00049372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00025489 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00012028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002651 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,826,717 coins and its circulating supply is 355,450,537 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

