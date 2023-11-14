Axie Infinity One Day Trading Volume Hits $70.55 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $864.98 million and $70.55 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $6.08 or 0.00017161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006438 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,442.39 or 1.00043431 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00011411 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004458 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,271,621 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,271,620.71201333 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.27992218 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 373 active market(s) with $82,496,748.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

