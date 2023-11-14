AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Update

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the October 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Stock Performance
Shares of AXIM Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 214,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,221. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile
