Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Up 30.5% in October

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the October 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BADFF remained flat at $27.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.69. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $27.93.

BADFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$48.50 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

