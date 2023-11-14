Baillie Gifford Japan (BGFD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10 on December 20th

Baillie Gifford Japan (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford Japan’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BGFD stock opened at GBX 675 ($8.29) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 689.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 733.52. The company has a market cap of £619.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2,496.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.97. Baillie Gifford Japan has a twelve month low of GBX 633 ($7.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 822 ($10.09).

In related news, insider Patricia Lewis bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 702 ($8.62) per share, for a total transaction of £35,802 ($43,966.60). 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

