Baillie Gifford Japan (BGFD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10 on December 20th

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2023

Baillie Gifford Japan (LON:BGFDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford Japan’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Baillie Gifford Japan Price Performance

Shares of BGFD stock opened at GBX 675 ($8.29) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 689.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 733.52. The company has a market cap of £619.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2,496.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.97. Baillie Gifford Japan has a twelve month low of GBX 633 ($7.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 822 ($10.09).

Insider Activity at Baillie Gifford Japan

In related news, insider Patricia Lewis bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 702 ($8.62) per share, for a total transaction of £35,802 ($43,966.60). 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Baillie Gifford Japan

(Get Free Report)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Baillie Gifford Japan (LON:BGFD)

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.