Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Up 30.8% in October

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Balfour Beatty Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of BAFYY stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $8.34. 368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413. Balfour Beatty has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.0802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.