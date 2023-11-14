Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Short Interest Up 48.8% in October

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the October 15th total of 7,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of Banc of California stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.24. 1,003,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BANC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Banc of California in the third quarter worth $145,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 290.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 727,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Banc of California by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the third quarter valued at $3,618,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

