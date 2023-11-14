Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) vs. Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Financial Analysis

Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Free Report) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of Westpac Banking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Westpac Banking pays an annual dividend of C$1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Westpac Banking pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 26.36% 14.46% 1.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westpac Banking and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Westpac Banking and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A C$2.39 5.63 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $26.23 billion 2.02 $6.98 billion $1.28 6.95

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than Westpac Banking. Westpac Banking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Westpac Banking and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westpac Banking 1 2 0 0 1.67 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 0 3 3 0 2.50

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats Westpac Banking on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products. The company also provides corporate and institutional, transaction banking, financial market, corporate and structured finance, trade and supply chain financing, and industry specific banking and treasury services, as well as online banking services. It serves individuals; micro, small, and medium enterprises; commercial business and private wealth clients; and commercial, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was formerly known as Bank of New South Wales and changed its name to Westpac Banking Corporation in October 1982. The company was founded in 1817 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds. In addition, it offers credit cards; corporate and investment banking services; insurance products and services; and real estate services. The company provides its products through online and mobile channels. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

