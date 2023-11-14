Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Short Interest Down 35.9% in October

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,482,300 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the October 15th total of 2,313,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,964.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Banco Santander from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCDRF
Banco Santander Price Performance
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.