Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Short Interest Down 35.9% in October

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,482,300 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the October 15th total of 2,313,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,964.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Banco Santander from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCDRF

Banco Santander Price Performance

Banco Santander Company Profile

Shares of BCDRF stock remained flat at $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,400. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.