Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,050,500 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the October 15th total of 4,582,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20,168.3 days.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

Bank of Communications stock remained flat at $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday. Bank of Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bank of Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

