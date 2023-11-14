Barclays PLC Boosts Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,622 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of MDU Resources Group worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 163.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 67.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 353,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

