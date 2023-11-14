Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,815 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125,974 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $28,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HOPE traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. 271,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

