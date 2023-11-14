Barclays PLC Buys 16,812 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $41,301,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $33,285,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $33,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,742,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $80.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,807. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $231,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

