Barclays PLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,394,000 after acquiring an additional 52,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iRobot by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iRobot by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,702,000 after acquiring an additional 680,715 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of iRobot from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

iRobot Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,627. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

