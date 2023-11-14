Barclays PLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 299,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,164 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 69,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 27,877 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. 933,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,357. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $684.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 792.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

