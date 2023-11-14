Barclays PLC Increases Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Glaukos by 257.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Glaukos by 119.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 28.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Glaukos by 28.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GKOS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.22.

NYSE:GKOS traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 110,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,501. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.59. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

