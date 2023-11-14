Barclays PLC Sells 33,721 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,721 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IMO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 173,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,682. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

