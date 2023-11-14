Baxter International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

Baxter International has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Baxter International has a payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,235,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Baxter International by 234.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 259,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 182,254 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 56,311.1% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,127,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAX

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.