Baxter International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.
Baxter International has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Baxter International has a payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.
Baxter International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,235,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58.
Institutional Trading of Baxter International
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAX
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baxter International
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.