Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 33.6% in October

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the October 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,372,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAYRY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of BAYRY stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

