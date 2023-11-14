Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4,934 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded up $7.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.73. The company had a trading volume of 781,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,015. The company has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.42.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

