Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys 9,154 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.23. 607,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,535. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.74 and its 200 day moving average is $192.80.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.