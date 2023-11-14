Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 17,376 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.71. 303,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,193. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.76 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.73.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,627,465. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

