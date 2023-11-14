Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 101.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.1% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,426,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,229,000 after buying an additional 148,876 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 26,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.6% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.8% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 6,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of UPS traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.70. The company had a trading volume of 780,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,833. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.26. The firm has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UPS

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.