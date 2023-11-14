Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Up 14.8% in October

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79.6 days.

Biotage AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BITGF remained flat at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. Biotage AB has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile

Biotage AB (publ) provides solution and product in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation product; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

