Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Up 14.8% in October

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BITGF remained flat at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. Biotage AB has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.75.
