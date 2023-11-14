BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $441.91 million and approximately $501,441.75 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $35,583.87 or 1.00053819 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

