Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading Up 21.2%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) rose 21.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 433,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 177,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $556.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.82 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $14,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,444,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $3,444,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,803,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.