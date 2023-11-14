Black Hills Co. (BKH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Black Hills has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Black Hills has a payout ratio of 65.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Black Hills Stock Down 1.7 %

Black Hills stock opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Black Hills by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Black Hills by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

