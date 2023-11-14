Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Position Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Blackbaud worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 304.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $78.71.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,655.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,872 shares of company stock worth $2,275,567. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company's stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

