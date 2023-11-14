BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Buys 298,811.16 in Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 13.48 per share, for a total transaction of 298,811.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,692,044 shares in the company, valued at 171,088,753.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 39,213 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 13.36 per share, for a total transaction of 523,885.68.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 135,314 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 13.71 per share, for a total transaction of 1,855,154.94.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 221,000 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 13.78 per share, for a total transaction of 3,045,380.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 130,631 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 13.75 per share, for a total transaction of 1,796,176.25.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 57,124 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 13.15 per share, for a total transaction of 751,180.60.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 91,473 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 13.03 per share, for a total transaction of 1,191,893.19.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 201,054 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 13.27 per share, for a total transaction of 2,667,986.58.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,660 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 13.50 per share, for a total transaction of 359,910.00.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

BMEZ stock traded up 0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 13.62. The company had a trading volume of 739,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,776. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of 12.93 and a 12-month high of 17.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of 15.37.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0927 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 1,250.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 160,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 148,690 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,347,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after buying an additional 1,827,094 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 74,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 46,442 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Further Reading

