Blue Whale Capital LLP Acquires New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,000. Danaher comprises about 2.8% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 39.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.57. The company had a trading volume of 688,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,825. The firm has a market cap of $150.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

