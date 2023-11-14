bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,676 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.70% of bluebird bio worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 39.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,765,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,945,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,315 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 236.0% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,856,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,709,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 202,698 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 2,013,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Stock Up 5.3 %

BLUE traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. 1,606,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,204. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Bank of America upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.21 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.62.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

