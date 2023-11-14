B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Announces GBX 5.10 Dividend

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

Shares of BME opened at GBX 546 ($6.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 557.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 543.14. The company has a market cap of £5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,520.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.29. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 379.92 ($4.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 592.60 ($7.28).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BME. Shore Capital upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B&M European Value Retail to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 577 ($7.09) to GBX 513 ($6.30) in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered B&M European Value Retail to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 513 ($6.30) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 523 ($6.42).

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

