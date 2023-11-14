BMO Capital Markets Boosts Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$11.50

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
