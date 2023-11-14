BMO Capital Markets Boosts Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$11.50

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of TSE CMG traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.24. 111,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,232. Computer Modelling Group has a twelve month low of C$4.94 and a twelve month high of C$10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$827.49 million, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.86.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

