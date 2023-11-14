BNB Achieves Market Cap of $36.76 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 14th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $242.31 or 0.00674958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $36.76 billion and approximately $898.77 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,701,363 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,701,464.18996367. The last known price of BNB is 243.89574825 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1758 active market(s) with $867,226,480.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
