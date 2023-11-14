BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in October

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 525,300 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 611,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 205,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.43.

BOK Financial Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of BOKF traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.30. 289,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,550. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $106.47.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.37 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at $481,694.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 139.3% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 233.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 33,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 214.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

