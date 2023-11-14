Bokf Na Cuts Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $1,122,193.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $1,122,193.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,513 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $250,043.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,602 shares of company stock worth $2,040,392 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $3.77 on Tuesday, hitting $106.50. The stock had a trading volume of 122,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,686. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.48. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $106.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $940.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

