Bokf Na Invests $109,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLIO Financial Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $98.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,446. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.57.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

