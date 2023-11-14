Bokf Na Sells 136 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Qualys were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qualys by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Qualys by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $229,583.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,329.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $241,176.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,911,626.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $229,583.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,377 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,329.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,204. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

Qualys Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.49. 168,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,495. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $177.40. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

