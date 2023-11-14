Bokf Na Sells 481 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 336,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

