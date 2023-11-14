Bokf Na Sells 9,646 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,646 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in V.F. were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,282,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -218.18%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

