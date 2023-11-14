Bokf Na Takes $123,000 Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,390 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MITK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 41.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 53,033 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 164,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

MITK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, September 15th.

NASDAQ MITK traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $10.84. 149,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,612. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.20 million, a P/E ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 0.94. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.31 million for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 4.88%. Analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

