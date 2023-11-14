Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Shares Up 14.7%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 46,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 65,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.