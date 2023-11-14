Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Shares of Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Free Report) rose 15.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.57 and last traded at $13.57. Approximately 104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Boral Trading Up 15.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44.

About Boral

Boral Limited operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in Australia. The company operates through Construction Materials and Property segments. It engages in cement infrastructure, bitumen, construction materials recycling, asphalt, and concrete batching operations. The company also offers construction materials concrete, asphalt, quarries, cement, recycling, and concrete placing services.

