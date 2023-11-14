Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up about 1.4% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $35,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Boston Scientific by 12.9% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,963,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,943. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,675 shares of company stock valued at $22,788,726 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

