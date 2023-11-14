Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) & Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Head to Head Analysis

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Healthcare Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 2 0 0 2.00 Healthcare Realty Trust 0 6 3 0 2.33

Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 139.18%. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $18.22, suggesting a potential upside of 23.62%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $669.59 million 0.22 $17.76 million ($0.84) -2.61 Healthcare Realty Trust $932.64 million 6.02 $40.90 million ($0.72) -20.47

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Healthcare Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Braemar Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts -1.51% -3.03% -0.47% Healthcare Realty Trust -20.24% -3.70% -2.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out -23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out -172.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Braemar Hotels & Resorts beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.