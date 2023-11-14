Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 122,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 338,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76.

Institutional Trading of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.03% of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF

The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.

