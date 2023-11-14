Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the October 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brenmiller Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNRG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. 10,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,172. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Brenmiller Energy has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy ( NASDAQ:BNRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

