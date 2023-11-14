Brian Souza Sells 4,500 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $105,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,836.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 361,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $683.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $36.64.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is -79.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 96,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDUS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.