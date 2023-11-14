Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 2.0 %
BHFAL stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. 40,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,267. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58.
Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.