Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BHFAL stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. 40,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,267. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

