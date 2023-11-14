British & American Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:BAF)

British & American (LON:BAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

British & American Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of British & American stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 15.80 ($0.19). 705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,598. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.64. British & American has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 38 ($0.47). The company has a market cap of £3.95 million, a PE ratio of 175.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.17.

About British & American

British & American Investment Trust plc is a publically owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of United Kingdom. The firm invests predominantly in investment trusts. British & American Investment Trust plc was founded in 1947 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

